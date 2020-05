Leading online food ordering platform Swiggy on Monday said Marriott International's delivery service initiative will now be available in more cities through an agreement with the hospitality major.

The association will be the first of its kind for Marriott International hotels across India, as they adapt to this new model for home delivery service, Swiggy said in a statement.

To start with, over 20 hotels in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Goa will be listed on the company's platform, it added.

"We are pleased to see Swiggy becoming one of our innovative partners. Their strong market credibility and advanced distribution network allows us to offer a satisfactory experience in this ever changing and sensitive environment," Marriott International South Asia VP Neeraj Govil said.