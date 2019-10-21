Markets won't be decorated this Diwali as a mark of protest against ecommerce firms: CAIT
Diwali is considered to be the biggest festival in the country and for the business community, it holds immense importance as it gives an opportunity to grab maximum sales.
With barely one week left for Diwali, commercial markets in Delhi and across the country are in the deepest slump and the traders, disappointed with sales, seem to have lost all hopes this festive season.
According to CAIT, the apex organisation of traders in the country, the main reason for such a disappointing scenario is highly surging sales in the ecommerce market, which offers huge discounts on various products.
