Marico India biz revenue up 30% in Q1, says demand trending better since early June

FMCG major Marico India saw the lesser impact on its business in the second COVID-19 wave as compared to last year despite renewed lockdown-like restrictions across the country.

In a business update on the first quarter of FY22, the company said the healthy momentum in demand in March sustained for the first three weeks of April until the second COVID-19 surge in India hit alarming levels. However, the overall demand has been trending better since early June, Marico added.

"The impact on business was lesser than the first wave witnessed last year, as supply chains were evolved enough to cope with localised and staggered lockdowns and retail stores were also allowed to operate for a limited number of hours during the day," the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The company delivered revenue growth of over 30 percent for its India business backed by double-digit volume growth. But this also comes on the back of a lower base in the first quarter of last year when the country was under a nationwide lockdown.

As key input costs have started to ease after peaking at the start of this quarter, Marico expects gross and operating margins to see significant sequential improvement in Q1 and thereafter trend towards medium-term expectations.

However, due to an exceptionally higher base from last year, the company expects a sharp drop in its operating margin on a year-on-year basis, and therefore, a muted bottom-line growth in the April-June quarter.

The higher base is due to rationalisation of Ad and Promotion spends and other overheads in Q1FY21 and the high denominator effect of pricing-led growth. "A marginal correction of the historical revenue skew from Q1 towards the previous quarter (Q4FY21) is imputed into this quarter’s performance," it added.

In the first quarter last year (Q1FY21), the company's revenue from operations fell 11.12 percent, while the underlying volume declined by 14 percent. In terms of the performance of its product categories in Q1 FY22, Marico said revenue from its foods portfolio more than doubled year-on-year backed by a strong run in its Oats franchise along with recent launches.

Parachute Coconut Oil, it said, delivered ahead of medium-term expectations, while Saffola Edible Oils posted low double-digit volume growth, despite a high base. "Value-added hair oils recovered smartly across the entire franchise, albeit on a low base on the back of billing constraints during most of April last year," Marico added.

A sharp recovery was also seen in the premium personal care space, which constitutes less than 5 percent of domestic revenues. However, it ended below pre-COVID-19 levels.

For Marico, demand in South and West India, which are relatively higher salience regions for it, was particularly slower due to heavier caseloads and extended lockdown restrictions.

"While there are apprehensions of a third wave, the company is adequately prepared to tackle any disruptions in the business environment resulting from the same, given a large majority of our own members and all extended third party resources have received the first dose of vaccination," Marico added.