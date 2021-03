Hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will be issuing an order directing random antigen tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls and shopping centre, malls have written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal urging him to reconsider the decision.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) and the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) have each written a letter to the commissioner, copies of which CNBC-TV18 has seen.

Both associations said in their letters that malls across Mumbai and Maharashtra are already strictly following all SOPs on preventive measures issued by the ministry of health & family welfare, government of India.

"We would like to request your good self to reconsider any adverse decision such as the need for a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests prior to entry to malls as this would not only dissuade genuine shoppers who have slowly returned to shopping centres, but also put into motion a spiralling effect on modern retail that could derail recovery of the segment," SCAI wrote. However, a formal order from BMC mandating RT-PCR testing is still awaited.

In its letter, RAI said the testing requirement will lead to discrimination against malls while customers can enter into high streets and local markets without the mandatory requirement of testing.

It added that it would deter customers from entering shopping centres and malls, which RAI says are already seeing limited footfalls compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"We reiterate that malls should be instructed to follow the SOPs that are already in existence which include, no overcrowding, regular temperature checks, social distancing, and the wearing of masks," RAI wrote.

Further, RAI has sought appointment for the same with a delegation of retailers and mall developers to discuss the same.

Meanwhile, SCAI, which counts Infiniti, Phoenix Mills, PVR, Inorbit Malls, DLF Retail, among others as members, has said malls remain the least contributors in the spread of the virus, not in Maharashtra but across the country.

While asking the BMC Commissioner to reconsider their decision on mandating testing, the SCAI has proposed a few additional measures. These include deployment of additional marshals on mall floors. It has also said marshals from the BMC or the Maharashtra government can be deployed in malls who will be ‘empowered to issue on the spot challans to violators.

SCAI has also proposed compulsory use of Aarogya Setu app for entry into malls and RT-PCR testing for all mall employees and staff every fortnight.

It has also proposed to continue the density checks to across malls to avoid overcrowding and maintain capacity restrictions, while also necessitating all malls across the state to provide weekly consumer footfall numbers to the designated authority within their operational limits.

In addition, SCAI has offered to support the vaccination drive underway in the country by way of allowing BMC to conduct immunisaiton camps at malls across Mumbai.