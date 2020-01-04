#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Madhya Pradesh taps Walmart, Amazon and Reliance to set up logistic hubs

Updated : January 04, 2020 01:50 PM IST

The state is likely to see intense activity on this front in March and April with Walmart national head Krish Aiyar and strategic business head Stacy Stanley planning visits in January and February to survey locations for the hubs.
Amazon India business head Charu Mathur is scheduled to visit during the next couple of months to work out details of business logistics.
The Reliance Group, headed by Mukesh Ambani, has already offered to invest Rs 400 crore to set up 42 distribution centres in the state and has surveyed land near Bhopal and Indore.
