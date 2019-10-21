Loved the tea? You can soon reward the farmer who plucked the tea leaf
Updated : October 21, 2019 02:20 PM IST
ACIL, the oldest tea company in the world, has partnered American agritech company SmartFarms Inc and will introduce the “Farm to Cup” system to reward the farmers.
For the farmers working hard behind the scenes and earning about Rs 300-350 a day, this could be a historic shift as their work could now get recognised.
