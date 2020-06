Wow! Momo Foods that owns and operates two quick-service restaurant brands Wow! Momo and Wow! China has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s largest homegrown coffee chain, Café Coffee Day.

Under the partnership, Wow! Momo kiosks will be placed in Café Coffee Day outlets in the country to create a wider reach and network. The two homegrown brands also plan to offer a wider palate of innovative food offerings. Wow! Momo is set to serve its products in all three traditional formats – dine-in, takeaway, and delivery – in select Café Coffee Day outlets in the country.

The project is geared to be piloted across 30 plus outlets in three major Indian cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai by end of July. Wow! Momo envisions ramping up this number to more Café Coffee Day outlets across the nation.

Both entities have devised a commercial model where they will share costs and revenue.

With this trailblazing development, Wow! Momo and Cafe Coffee Day have definitely set the tone for QSR 2.0 in India where agility and nimble footedness will be coupled with innovative ways to serve the consumers.

So does this partnership between two leading homegrown QSR brands mark the beginning of a new era of collaborations and consolidation?

The post-Covid-19 economy will see the formation of more of such symbiotic synergies under which major brands will combine their resources to sustain and scale their operations, believes Sagar Daryani, CEO & Founder, Wow! Momo & Wow! China.

"The Year 2020 will be all about collaboration and hyper-bundling of experiences. We find this collaboration a perfect one under Prime Minister’s push for encouraging locally grown brands -- on one hand, we have a brand that redefined coffee drinking experience in the country and on the other hand, it is Wow! Momo which has created a national chain and a category out of a roadside snack like MOMO," said Daryani.

Through this partnership, the two aim to push the frontiers of innovative food and beverage experience for momo as well as coffee lovers across India.

"CCD is an ideal fit for our brand as both of our menus complement each other in a deliciously satisfying way. The present development reflects our philosophy of ‘more wow every day’ which is at the core of all our initiatives," he added.

Café Coffee Day has redefined the coffee drinking experience within India and owns over 1480 outlets across the country. The entire collaboration is aimed at bringing a cohesive brand experience for its consumers and increasing the elasticity of its offering, says Vinay A Bhopatkar, CEO of Café Coffee Day.

"Café Coffee Day, since its inception in 1996, has been a key driver for innovation. With over 24 years of serving the best homegrown coffee in India, we have laid emphasis on understanding our customers and creating a right amalgamation of taste with innovation and modernity. We believe that collaborating with Wow! Momo will give us the right synergies to offer our young consumers the experiences they are looking for under the same roof and give them another reason to enjoy their favourite snack and coffee, with safety. We are optimistic that this will be a unique association paving the way for an unforgettable experience for our customers." Bhopatkar said.

Standing true to its tagline, ‘A lot can happen over coffee’, Café Coffee Day is now looking at creating a holistic experience for its customers across the country. The venture also believes that amidst the global pandemic, while people have slowly started to adapt to the new normal, the collaboration between Café Coffee Day and Wow! Momo will be a fresh start and give customers another reason to visit Café Coffee Day and experience more through a single visit to the store.

To enhance customer experience, Wow! Momo is looking at offering a wider palate of innovative food. Its range of momos includes steamed, fried & pan-fried formats largely in white and brown flour variants. These include delectable delights such as Sizzler Momos, MoBurg (Momo Burgers), Pizzeria Momos, Tandoori Momos, and more. The venture currently has over 345 outlets across 16 cities in India.

In 2015, Wow! Momo raised Rs 10 crore in an angel round from Indian Angel Network. After 18 months, the investors took a partial exit from Wow! Momo at an internal rate of return of 50% in the subsequent round of equity funding from Lighthouse Funds. This was Wow! Momo’s series A funding of Rs 40 crore at a valuation of Rs 230 crore.

Last year Wow! Momo was valued at over Rs 860 crore with an infusion of Rs 120 crore as series B funding by Tiger Global.

Café Coffee Day has 1,480 cafes across the country and operates through Coffee Day Global Limited, a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited.