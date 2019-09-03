Lego says will eventually open its own stores in India

Danish toymaker Lego said it has not decided whether to open its own shops in India yet, but will eventually take the plunge, said a top executive.

"I wonder if we might have Lego-branded stores in India one day too. I think so,” Niels Christiansen, CEO, told Reuters.

Lego's currently sells in India via third party stores. But the company is pleased with its growth in India.

The company’s turnaround drive was boosted by investments in India along with China as well as om the internet and in new stores. Christiansen said he hoped Lego's push into India would mirror its success in China.

Models of superheroes and villains from Marvel's "Avengers" movies helped lift the company’s first-half sales. Lego, famous for its colourful plastic bricks, returned to sales growth last year after a decade of double-digit increases came to an abrupt halt in 2017.

The company, which competes with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel Inc and Hasbro, said on Tuesday sales rose 4 per cent between January and June to 14.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion). In local currencies, sales grew 2 percent.