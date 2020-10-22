Retail Labour Min releases new series of retail inflation for industrial workers with 2016 base yr Updated : October 22, 2020 04:27 PM IST The Consumer Price Index-Industrial workers (CPI-IW) is the single most important price statistics with financial implications. The CPI-IW is compiled as per international best practices and guidelines of the ILO. Gangwar also released the maiden index with the base year 2016 for September 2020. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.