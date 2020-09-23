Business KKR to invest in Reliance Retail: Key things to know about the deal Updated : September 23, 2020 10:16 AM IST KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This is the second investment by KKR in a Reliance arm after investment in Jio Platforms earlier this year. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.