​A typical day in the life of 56-year-old Kutchi kirana store owner Kishan Maheshwari had been exactly the same for the last 25 years. He began work at about 10 am, went home for lunch at 1 pm, came back to the store at 4 pm and wound up the day at 6 pm. This routine got a rude shock last month.

“Two weeks before the lockdown started, we suddenly noticed panic buying taking place,” says Maheshwari. Customers who usually ordered 2 kilogram of potatoes a week ordered 5 kilogram. Commodities like atta, maida, pulses and oil were in huge demand. Stock ordered by the store from distributors was running out every two days.

The phone at the store did not stop ringing. “From about 50 home deliveries a day, we started getting over 100 orders for home deliveries in a day. And, everyone was ordering in bulk quantities. This was almost impossible to cater to," said Maheshwari. This was when Maheshwari realised that something needed to be done.

Demand far outstripped supply and answering 100 phone calls a day was getting very difficult. Maheshwari, who only accepted cash and card payments until the orders started piling in, finally went the tech way. Not only did he introduce a “WhatsApp delivery” contact number, but also started accepting online payments.

"We have given our regular customers a WhatsApp number where they can send us a list of items that they need. Payments have to be made online and in advance. Deliveries would then be made at the main gate of the building," said Maheshwari. For walk-ins, Maheshwari has devised a queue system with social distancing.

While the consumer side of things has been resolved to some extent, the big challenge for Maheshwari is dealing with distributors. “We usually have a rolling credit system with distributors and other suppliers. But now no distributor wants to deal with any credit at this point,” says Maheshwari, who has to pay in advance for all his orders as distributors too are flooded with increased orders from multiple kirana stores.

The supply of goods has been slow. The lockdown, with its resultant restrictions on movement and shortage of labour, has resulted in delivery of goods being delayed significantly. "A group of kirana stores in our area decided that we will send our own vehicle to procure goods from the distributor depot. The idea was to buy in bulk so that we can meet the needs of consumers in our area," said Maheshwari.

However, it proved an onerous undertaking as kirana stores deal with over 100 distributors for supplies.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Maheshwari couldn't bear staring at the empty shelves in his store. With daily use packaged consumer goods in short supply, Maheshwari decided to contact regional brands and local bakers to procure goods from. "Something is better than nothing. Consumers are happy to buy local brands in these challenging times," says Maheshwari.

Packaged potato chips have been replaced with local home-fried potato chips, packaged khari biscuits or rusk has been replaced by unbranded versions and packaged paneer is now replaced by home-made, locally-sourced paneer. This shift is a win-win for both consumers as well as kirana stores. While consumers get the product, it also translates into better margins for kirana stores.

“Our business has more than doubled in the last month. Demand for atta, pulses and oil has peaked. We have been experiencing a short supply of biscuits, noodles and ready to eats,” says Maheshwari, who now starts work at 7 am and winds up for the day at 10 pm. "This work schedule, digital payments and the way were are dealing with distributors now could become the new normal," predicts Maheshwari.

“It is like entering a war zone every single day,” he signs off.