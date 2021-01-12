  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Khadi India makes paint from cow dung, priced at Rs 225 per litre

Updated : January 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST

The paint has been tested at National Test House, Mumbai, Shri Ram Institute for Industrial Research, New Delhi, and National Test House, Ghaziabad.
Khadi Prakritik Emulsion paint meets BIS 15489:2013 standards; whereas Khadi Prakritik Distemper paint meets BIS 428:2013 standards.
Khadi India makes paint from cow dung, priced at Rs 225 per litre

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

December CPI falls to 4.59%; November IIP disappoints at -1.9%

December CPI falls to 4.59%; November IIP disappoints at -1.9%

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement