Business Khadi India makes paint from cow dung, priced at Rs 225 per litre Updated : January 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST The paint has been tested at National Test House, Mumbai, Shri Ram Institute for Industrial Research, New Delhi, and National Test House, Ghaziabad. Khadi Prakritik Emulsion paint meets BIS 15489:2013 standards; whereas Khadi Prakritik Distemper paint meets BIS 428:2013 standards.