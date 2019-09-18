Juul's sales halted in China days after launch

US e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc said on Tuesday its products were not currently available on e-commerce web sites in China, days after it entered the world's single-largest market for tobacco consumption with over 30 crore smokers.

"While JUUL products are not currently available on e-commerce Web sites inÂ China, we look forward to continued dialogue with stakeholders so that we can make our products available again," the company spokesperson said, without disclosing any reason for the halt ofÂ sales.

Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria group owns a 35 percent stake, is facing a regulatory crackdown and increased government scrutiny in the domestic market.

The company is aggressively expanding in international markets includingÂ ChinaÂ where it has set up virtual stores on Tmall, an Alibaba Group site, and on JD.com, another major online retailer.

A search by Reuters showed that while it is still possible to find the listing forÂ Juul'sÂ official store on Tmall, when one clicks on the link it says "fails to load store".

The company's store is no longer searchable on JD.com.