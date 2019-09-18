#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Juul's sales halted in China days after launch

Updated : September 18, 2019 02:52 PM IST

Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria group owns a 35 percent stake, is facing a regulatory crackdown and increased government scrutiny in the domestic market.
The company is aggressively expanding in international markets includingÂ ChinaÂ where it has set up virtual stores on Tmall, an Alibaba Group site, and on JD.com, another major online retailer.
