Just Herbs launches crowdsourced Ayurvedic lipsticks

Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand, Just Herbs that claims to be India’s first beauty brand to crowdsource product development, has launched a range of 16 herb-enriched, Ayurvedic lipsticks on Monday. Using the brand's social media following to co-create lipsticks - its third such crowdsourced launch, Just Herbs wants to move the beauty world into becoming more inclusive, transparent and wholesome.

"We are thankful to our buzzing online community for making yet another product launch possible albeit virtually given the situation with COVID-19. We’ve named the shades after sifting through hundreds of selfies, online reviews and feedback and have named the 16 shades after the real women who helped us create this product," says Arush Chopra, Co-founder & CEO of Just Herbs.

Over 1,500 women across India signed up to receive miniature versions of the lipsticks and graded them for various parameters such as pigmentation, glide, texture and shade. This list includes Just Herbs’ customers, social media followers, top beauty editors and leading make-up artists.

According to Chopra, the final launch was planned for late March this year, just before the nation-wide lockdown but couldn’t happen due to the pandemic.

The launch of Ayurvedic lipsticks comes as a part of the Just Herbs #MakingMakeupHealthy campaign which was started in 2018. The objective of the campaign was to show people how they must not compromise between what they put on their face with that which is actually healthy for their skin and the environment.

To create awareness among its consumers about the potentially harmful chemicals lurking in some of the beauty products, Just Herbs has already launched two-star products under this campaign, namely, Herb-Enriched Skin Tint and Sapta Jal Ayurvedic Micellar Water.

‘After the success of these two product launches, a lot of Just Herbs’ users wanted lipsticks that not only make you look great but are also packed with nutritious herbs, oils and vegetable wax that nurture and repair,’ adds, Megha Sabhlok, Brand head and Co-founder, Just Herbs.

The venture also claims that its Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Lipsticks are infused with Vata pacifying herbs such Indian Kudzu, Shatavari, Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjishtha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil that help carry the nutritive benefits of the herbs to the innermost layers of the skin.

Using the hashtag #GlamorouslyGreen, Just Herbs plans to take the #MakingMakeupHealthy campaign a step further to bridge the gap between make-up and skincare. Hence, combining this make-up essential with the 5,000-year-old science of Ayurveda, the venture has created 16 shades. Priced at Rs 745 per lipstick, the venture has also launched a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free’ introductory offer.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic lipsticks is available for sale on its website -- justherbs.in as well as at all Just Herbs stores. Additionally, these will also be available at the brand-approved partner websites and stores across India, confirms the founder.