Retail Just Herbs launches crowdsourced Ayurvedic lipsticks Updated : June 01, 2020 04:50 PM IST Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand, Just Herbs that claims to be India’s first beauty brand to crowdsource product development, has launched a range of 16 herb-enriched, Ayurvedic lipsticks on Monday. Just Herbs Ayurvedic lipsticks is available for sale on its website -- justherbs.in as well as at all Just Herbs stores. Additionally, these will also be available at the brand-approved partner websites and stores across India.