  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

JioMart WhatsApp service goes live: How to place an order if you are in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan

Updated : April 26, 2020 07:00 PM IST

JioMart's WhatsApp service has gone live, with customers requiring to add a number to their contacts.
Customers in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane can place orders.
JioMart connects customers to nearest kirana store.
JioMart WhatsApp service goes live: How to place an order if you are in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan

You May Also Like

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement