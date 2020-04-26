Retail JioMart WhatsApp service goes live: How to place an order if you are in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan Updated : April 26, 2020 07:00 PM IST JioMart's WhatsApp service has gone live, with customers requiring to add a number to their contacts. Customers in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane can place orders. JioMart connects customers to nearest kirana store. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365