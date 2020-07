Reliance-owned online grocery delivery service JioMart has launched its app for both Android and iOS users. The app launch on Google Play Store and Apple App Store came soon after RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed the plans to expand the delivery service during Reliance's 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

In addition to the app launch, JioMart is now providing free delivery on all orders. Earlier, only orders worth Rs 750 and above were eligible for free delivery. The app will make it easy for consumers to place orders will place JioMart as a clear challenger to existing hyperlocal delivery platforms in the country.

Ambani had said in his address during the Reliance AGM that the success of JioMart had led to over 250,000 orders a day within a few weeks of its launch. JioMart is a tech-enabled partnership that will link producers, traders, small merchants, consumer brands and consumers.

"Within a few weeks of launch, we have reached over 250,000 orders a day and the numbers continue to grow each day," said Ambani.

He added: "JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead.

"In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories. We will reduce inefficiencies thereby creating more value for everyone in the retail ecosystem."