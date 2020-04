‘Move fast and break things’ has been Mark Zuckerberg’s famed motto at approaching any business problem. It is with this approach that Zuckerberg was able to develop the world’s first giant social networking website (Facebook) but was also able to take bold steps in betting big on properties such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

The coming together of Facebook and Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries digital subsidiary, is nothing but another example of two digital behemoths coming together with an aim to achieve scale quicker than most people can anticipate. Here’s how.

What drives Zuckerberg’s approach, as also other successful tech entrepreneurs, is a powerful business strategy, which seeks to launch a product, get out ahead quickly and use your position to weed out competition, not through any manipulation, but through a natural advantage that scale lends.

In business theory terms, this is called the network effect, and it is visible in almost all successful tech ventures, not to mention many non-tech business. The core principle around this once a business has acquired a particular strength – a tipping point – that strength will beget more strength.

Consider this: if you want to connect with your family or friends, where will you reach them? Facebook or WhatsApp, because they are there. Once one user joins the network, it provides more incentive for the next user to join. And on it goes.

This winner-take-all advantage is particularly visible in the technology space, be it Flipkart-Amazon (more buyers lead to more sellers/products and vice versa), Netflix (more titles-more users, more-users-more titles), Paytm (more merchants-more users) and so on.

But it applies offline too: you would buy a Maruti Suzuki car because it is the biggest player and hence has the biggest service network.

In the context of the Facebook-Jio Platforms deal, the two companies could leverage each others’ strengths to build a connected ecosystem comprising payments, telecom and offline and online commerce in a manner that may have been previously unseen.

Reliance is planning to bring millions of neighbourhood kirana stores onto its JioMart platform, not to mention create hundreds of thousands of Reliance Smart Points. This could mean that grocery shopping in India could transform into a giant, end-to-end network of services. With buyers connecting with retailers and placing orders through WhatsApp, making payments through Jio/WhatsApp Pay and having goods delivered at their place.

If this were to come to pass, where will most buyers go? JioMart. And sellers, same answer.

As Sonal Sachdev asks in his piece, “will Jio Platforms give birth to a truly Indian retail business model, with kirana stores at the front end? Will Jio change the way we transact and pay—riding on WhatsApp—and the way we access healthcare, for instance? If it does, these will cause deep disruptions and significantly alter the way we shop, pay and live.”

The network effect also helps in creating an ecosystem that disincentivises users from leaving. For instance, Apple users stay in its ecosystem, buying multiple products of the same company. With technology having an impact on almost all dimensions of an individual’s life, be it communication, payments or retail, Jio would be looking to create an ecosystem that allows you to cater to all aspects of your life.