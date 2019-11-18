Politics
Jeff Bezos says Amazon doing extremely well in India but hopes for regulatory stability
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:15 AM IST
E-commerce giant Amazon is doing "extremely well" in India, its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has said while expressing hope for regulatory stability in the country.
Bezos' remarks came in response to a question on Amazon's concerns over some Indian policies with regard to digitization.
Bezos said that the head of Amazon India operations, Amit Agarwal, with whom he has worked for 20 years, was an extraordinary leader and is doing really well.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more