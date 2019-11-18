#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jeff Bezos says Amazon doing extremely well in India but hopes for regulatory stability

Updated : November 18, 2019 10:15 AM IST

E-commerce giant Amazon is doing "extremely well" in India, its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has said while expressing hope for regulatory stability in the country.
Bezos' remarks came in response to a question on Amazon's concerns over some Indian policies with regard to digitization.
Bezos said that the head of Amazon India operations, Amit Agarwal, with whom he has worked for 20 years, was an extraordinary leader and is doing really well.
