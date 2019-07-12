ITC steps up focus on non-cigarette FMCG for next leg of growth
Updated : July 12, 2019 02:31 PM IST
There was no mention of the cigarette business, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the company's operating earnings, by Puri at the AGM as the company is trying to shift its focus to the FMCG segment.
Puri said the company’s brands like Aashirvaad, Sunfeast and Bingo generated revenues worth Rs 4,500 crore, Rs 3,800 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively.
