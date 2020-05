With hygiene and personal care taking top spot in the minds of consumers, FMCG companies are now launching innovative products to cater to this aspect. After Marico, ITC has launched a fruit and vegetable cleaning liquid. With neem and citrus fruit extracts, 'Nimwash,' has been designed as a preventive hygiene solution.

Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is being launched in two variants — Spray & Wash and Soak & Wash.

Recently, Marico also entered the fruit and vegetable cleaning segment with the launch of 'veggie clean' to help bridge the gap in kitchen hygiene.