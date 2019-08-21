Business
ITC denies Coffee Day Enterprises stake buy report
Updated : August 21, 2019 06:37 PM IST
The Coffee Day Group had said it has a total debt of Rs 4,970 crore and it was looking at divesting assets to reduce it.
Last week, the company had announced the sale of its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for up to Rs 3,000 crore to cut its debt.
