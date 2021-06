Has COVID-19 permanently changed the way people consume? How is one going to buy things what one needs once the pandemic is over? If that is the case then are businesses in the consumer sector seeing permanent disruption? Will there be new leaders? If all of these are worth thinking about then people also need to think about how to invest in the consumer sector and what the approach should be in the post-COVID world.

Sonam Udasi, Senior Fund Manager at Tata Asset Management, and Abneesh Roy, executive vice President-Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, discussed some of these issues in CNBC-TV18’s special show Investment Guide.