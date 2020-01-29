Individual traders' e-stores ready, to launch at national level soon: CAIT

Traders' body CAIT said it has completed a pilot in Madhya Pradesh to create individual e-stores for traders, and will soon launch the same at the national level.

Asserting that Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is not against e-commerce, its Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said the body is against companies that are "flouting FDI Policy of the Government for their own gains".

"We are not against e-commerce and (are) rather of the considered opinion that e-commerce is a rapidly growing future mode of business and have undertaken a task to align the trading community with e-commerce by creating individual e-store of every trader in the country," Khandelwal said.

He added that a pilot of the said project has already been completed in Madhya Pradesh and very soon, it will be launched at national level.

"However, we are against the Companies which are flouting FDI Policy of the Government for their own gains," Khandelwal said.