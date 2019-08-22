India needs to reduce ecommerce restrictions to revive economy, says Amazon executive
Updated : August 22, 2019 06:42 AM IST
IndiaÂ revised its ecommerce rules in early 2019, creating hurdles for Amazon and rival Walmart Inc's ecommerce subsidiary, Flipkart.
Amazon'sÂ IndiaÂ head Amit Agarwal said Amazon works with some 500,000 sellers and has created over 200,000 jobs inÂ IndiaÂ since launching its ecommerce operations in 2013.
IndiaÂ is considered the last major growth market for the e-commerce giant and founder Jeff Bezos has committed investments of more than $5 billion toward Amazon's expansion in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more