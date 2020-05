With Lockdown 4.0 in effect and its offline store shut, IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) has restarted its online services in Hyderabad. Starting May 25, the company has launched Click & Collect a safe and contactless shopping experience.

Click & Collect is not a home delivery service but ensures ‘minimal contact between co-workers and customers, when the customers arrive to collect the products from the store. Customers can order the IKEA products on IKEA’s website, pay online, and select the ‘Click & Collect service’ option when checking out.

IKEA's delivery team will prepare their order for them to pick up from the Click & Collect collection station in the store’s car parking area. The store team will notify the customer by text or email when they could come over to the store and collect it.

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at IKEA said, “We are excited to meet our customers in Hyderabad again. With our new Click & Collect offering, many people can buy their favourite home furnishing products in a safe and convenient way. Safety and Security of our coworkers and customers are our top priority and all measures have been put in place to enable safe shopping and a safe working environment, in line in with our own internal standards and government guidelines.”

When collecting the products, the customers need to head to the Click & Collect collection station. Upon reaching the station, the customers will be given clear instructions to follow. An IKEA co-worker will then bring their products to them in the carpark.

The company has also put safety measures in place such as contactless temperature checks for customers who visit the store to collect their products, regularly sanitizing the workplace, practicing physical distancing norms, hygienic handling of products, and training co-workers to ensure the hassle-free and safe delivery of the products. Additionally, IKEA has ensured its service providers follow IKEA’s strict global standards of quality and safety.

Ikea India also hopes to start its e-commerce operations in Mumbai and Pune soon, once it receives some clarity from the government.

IKEA India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune in 2019. Mumbai is the first IKEA market to launch online without physical stores.