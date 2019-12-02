Retail
Ikea hits Rs 400-crore sales mark in first year, says report
Updated : December 02, 2019 12:04 PM IST
Ikea generated revenue of Rs 407 crore in the first seven months of FY19 at its first store in Hyderabad, the report said.
“Millions of visitors have visited the Ikea store and the turnover of the store is also as per the expectations of the company," the report added.
