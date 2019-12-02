#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Ikea hits Rs 400-crore sales mark in first year, says report

Updated : December 02, 2019 12:04 PM IST

Ikea generated revenue of Rs 407 crore in the first seven months of FY19 at its first store in Hyderabad, the report said.
“Millions of visitors have visited the Ikea store and the turnover of the store is also as per the expectations of the company," the report added.
Ikea hits Rs 400-crore sales mark in first year, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV