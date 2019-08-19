IKEA forays into ecommerce in India, launches online delivery system in Mumbai
Updated : August 19, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The distribution hub for the Mumbai online store will be located at Chakan, Pune.
IKEA has collaborated with UrbanClap to help install furniture in buyers’ homes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more