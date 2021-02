Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is looking to cash in on the recent union government announcement of setting up toy clusters across the country. The government approved setting up of eight clusters with an investment of Rs 2,300 crore to boost India’s traditional toy industry.

IKEA India said it sees a large opportunity through this push as it has a very large presence in children’s range, and it sees this range playing a very important role in its business going forward. The children’s range, which includes furniture, accessories, textiles, toys and various tools, contributes around 10-13 percent to IKEA India’s total sales.

However, IKEA stopped selling toys in India from January 1, 2021 after the government’s Toy Quality Control order, which requires all toy manufacturers to comply with the new Bureau of Indian standards (BIS), came into effect.

This Quality Control Order requires all toys and materials designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age to be certified by BIS. IKEA claims that while its products are compliant with BIS, its suppliers do not have the BIS marking yet.

IKEA is now hoping that the India Toy Fair being organised by the union government will give the company a chance to engage in dialogue with industry, and understand what’s happening in the toy space.

Kavitha Rao, commercial country manager, IKEA India said the company is also hoping to forge more partnerships with toy suppliers to further grow its toy range. While the company already sources a large part of its toys range in India, this government push will help it increase its local sourcing, Rao said.

"This impetus gives suppliers in India the opportunity to scale up and meet global needs. It also helps Indian suppliers reach international standards of quality and safety of toys. A lot of our children’s range is being sourced locally and now with the toy fair over the weekend, we are looking forward to forge more partnership and increase local sourcing as much as possible," Kavitha told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the Retail Leadership Summit organised by Retail Association of India.

The company most recently launched its Navi Mumbai store in December after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also looking to expand its presence in Mumbai by opening two small format stores to make IKEA more accessible to residents of Mumbai.

The next store will come up in Bengaluru in the next year where it is looking at both a large-format store and an e-commerce presence. Post this it is eyeing a foray through e-commerce into other cities as well as the company sees a huge opportunity to make IKEA more accessible to customers through e-commerce and the omni-channel route.