ICICI Bank launches ‘Merchant Stack,’ digital banking platform for merchants

Updated : April 29, 2021 03:10:08 IST

The platform enables merchants to meet their banking requirements seamlessly ensuring smooth functioning amid the pandemic.
The initiative will allow merchants to avail services without visiting the bank’s branches via InstaBIZ, the bank’s mobile banking application for businesses.
Those who don’t have an ICICI Bank account can avail the benefits by first opening a zero balance current account using the InstaBIZ app digitally.
ICICI Bank launches ‘Merchant Stack,’ digital banking platform for merchants
