Business Ice-cream sales slip by 80-85% this summer amid COVID-19 outbreak Updated : April 24, 2020 12:27 PM IST Ice-cream makers like Amul, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Vadilal, Havmor and Mother Dairy usually make about 40 percent of their annual ice-cream sales in the summer months. The Indian Ice-cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) has written to both the central as well as state governments seeking relief on various challenges it has been facing.