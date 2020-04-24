Ice-cream sales slip by 80-85% this summer amid COVID-19 outbreak

It's likely to be a washout summer for India's Rs 10,000 crore ice-cream industry. The coronavirus outbreak in India has resulted in an 80-85 percent drop in sales against last March — April for the industry. Ice-cream makers like Amul, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Vadilal, Havmor and Mother Dairy usually make about 40 percent of their annual ice-cream sales in the summer months. However, this summer is turning out to literally be a "no chill summer" for most of them.

"Our revenues have almost come to a standstill, while we are hopeful as a country that we will fare much better in the war against the pandemic. Although a large part of the season is over and it will definitely affect a sizeable part of the revenue," said Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-creams.

Consumption in the out of home and impulse categories, is nearly at zero, said industry officials. This category is one of the biggest categories for ice-cream makers, contributing to over half of their overall sales.

"Demand from the institutional segment like HORECA is at virtually nothing," said an industry official. The institutional segment contributes about 25 percent of sales for the ice-cream industry. The only sales that are coming through are sales from the in-home segment. "We are seeing good demand for in-home consumption. People are buying ice-cream tubs and bricks during the lockdown," said RS Sodhi, MD, Amul.

Most of the stocks in circulation are the products that were manufactured in January-February as most factory units have been non-operational during the lockdown. With summer being a peak season for ice-cream makers, manufacturing for the summer season begins 2-3 months ahead of the season. Owing to local transport and logistics issues, ice-cream makers have been sitting on huge inventory. In addition to these inventory storage costs, ice-cream makers have been paying other fixed costs such as high electricity and warehouse rental costs.

The Indian Ice-cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) has written to both the central as well as state governments seeking relief on various challenges it has been facing. The IICMA has sought "50 percent waive off on the electricity bills of all ice Cream & frozen dessert manufacturers and Cold storage units from March 2020 to July-2020." The IICMA has also sought a relief package for the dairy and dairy products space from the government for them to meet their financial obligations in these challenging times.