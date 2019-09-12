Business
"I have never seen such a decline in innerwear sales in my career," says Vinod Gupta of Dollar Industries
Updated : September 12, 2019 04:10 PM IST
Rupa is predominantly into wholesaling but has shifted focus to retail sales as well to beat the slowdown.
Dollar Industries expect the topline growth for FY20 to be 12-15 percent compared to 11 percent in FY19.
