#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
"I have never seen such a decline in innerwear sales in my career," says Vinod Gupta of Dollar Industries

Updated : September 12, 2019 04:10 PM IST

Rupa is predominantly into wholesaling but has shifted focus to retail sales as well to beat the slowdown.
Dollar Industries expect the topline growth for FY20 to be 12-15 percent compared to 11 percent in FY19.
cnbc two logos
