Retail Hygiene products, biscuits and Fair & Lovely topped rural India's shopping list during lockdown Updated : July 10, 2020 03:26 PM IST The real volume drivers in rural India were the household hygiene segment and the personal hygiene segment. Consumption trends indicate that rural households continued to add branded products to their baskets during this period.