Hygiene products, biscuits and Fair & Lovely topped rural India's shopping list during lockdown

While the country was under lockdown, consumers in rural India purchased large quantities of milk-based biscuits, Fair & Lovely, Ayurveda balms, and milk food drinks. Interestingly, these categories clocked double-digit volume growth for the period of March to May against the same period last year, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel which tracks purchases of over 80,000 Indian households every month.

However, the real volume drivers in rural India were the household hygiene segment and the personal hygiene segment. Mirroring the same trend as in urban markets, volume growth for washing powder, toilet cleaners, hair wash, hand wash and toilet soaps in rural India zoomed during the March to May period, YoY, according to the report.

Consumption trends indicate that rural households continued to add branded products to their baskets during this period. Category growth continued to be driven by mass brands especially in the detergent bars, toilet cleaners, and atta segments.

Data from Kantar Worldpanel indicates that FMCG volumes in rural India bounced back to 5 percent in May against the 1 percent in April and 3.2 percent in March.

The FMCG category saw a 3 percent volume growth in rural India versus a 4 percent volume growth in urban India. In the personal care segment, rural volumes grew 9 percent versus a 13 percent growth in urban India. Household care saw a 3 percent growth in rural India versus a 6 percent growth in urban India.

Volumes in the food segment too were higher in urban India at 6 percent versus 4 percent in rural India. These figures indicate that rural markets only marginally lagged behind urban markets during the period.

The biggest decline in volumes was seen in the beverages segment. A steeper decline of 25 percent was seen in urban markets compared to a 12 percent decline in rural markets.

A break-up of growth on a state-wise basis indicates that the top five states in terms of volume growth were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and AP. Maharashtra and Delhi were two markets that secured volumes lower than last year.