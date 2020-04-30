Retail HUL reports 7% decline in volume owing to COVID-19 Updated : April 30, 2020 09:07 PM IST HUL's factories are now operating at a 70-75 percent capacity. HUL also said it is systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage and re-evaluating all costs in the prevailing circumstances. Last week, HUL's global parent Unilever withdrew its guidance for 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak world-over. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365