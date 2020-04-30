  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

HUL reports 7% decline in volume owing to COVID-19

Updated : April 30, 2020 09:07 PM IST

HUL's factories are now operating at a 70-75 percent capacity.
HUL also said it is systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage and re-evaluating all costs in the prevailing circumstances.
Last week, HUL's global parent Unilever withdrew its guidance for 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak world-over.
HUL reports 7% decline in volume owing to COVID-19

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement