Business How malls are re-calculating rentals, post lockdown Updated : September 10, 2020 08:55 AM IST DLF charged tenants 25 percent of their pre-COVID rentals in June when the Centre allowed malls to reopen, and 50 percent of pre-COVID rentals in the July-September quarter. Phoenix Mills, which runs Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium across top cities, has agreed to a 30 percent rental waiver for its stores. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply