Homegrown grooming startup Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 45 crore from Reckitt Benckiser

Updated : January 28, 2021 03:52 PM IST

BSC plans to scale its operations while leveraging on RB’s global scale, expertise, and mentorship, helping to grow the start-up as the leaders in personal care for men and women.
As part of this deal, Arjun Purkayastha, RB’s senior vice president, eCommerce, digital, and ventures will join the Visage Lines board.
