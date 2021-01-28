Retail Homegrown grooming startup Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 45 crore from Reckitt Benckiser Updated : January 28, 2021 03:52 PM IST BSC plans to scale its operations while leveraging on RB’s global scale, expertise, and mentorship, helping to grow the start-up as the leaders in personal care for men and women. As part of this deal, Arjun Purkayastha, RB’s senior vice president, eCommerce, digital, and ventures will join the Visage Lines board. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply