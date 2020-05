The Maharashtra government has allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, however, over-the-counter sale is not permitted. According to the rules, shopkeepers will deliver liquor only to those customer who have a liquor permit and no delivery will be allowed in containment zones.

For home delivery, e-commerce platforms can be used by the liquor shops. "This order shall be operational from midnight of 22.05.2002 at 00.00 hours," the government notification read:

So, first of all you will require a liquor permit to purchase alcohol in Mumbai. Here's the procedure for applying for a lifetime permit for purchasing, possession and consumption of foreign liquor in Maharashtra.

10. Make Payment.