Retail Home appliances industry to be self-reliant in 5 years, says Godrej Appliances' Kamal Nandi Updated : February 09, 2021 11:27 PM IST Nandi expects demand to pick up during summer, and a 15 percent growth rate to return to the home appliances industry by late March or early April. "The phased manufacturing program and PLI scheme will help manufacturing activities in our sector in a big way, not just with finished goods, but components as well," Nandi said.