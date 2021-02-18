Haldiram's forays into healthy food, launches range of nutritional food products Updated : February 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST Both companies have launched four products; Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein. The products will be available across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh in the first phase. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply