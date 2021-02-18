Haldiram's forays into healthy food, launches range of nutritional food products

Food and snacks maker Haldiram’s has forayed into the nutritional and healthy foods segment through a partnership with South African nutritional food company Futurelife. Both companies have launched four products; Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein.

These will be co-branded package foods that will be sold across retail formats, starting with north India. The products will be available across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh in the first phase.

The company said in a statement that consumers will be able to buy products from Haldiram's retail outlets or order online on Amazon, Big Bazaar, Flipkart, Milk Basket, Big Basket and Grofers.

Haldiram’s and Futurelife said in a statement that there is an increasing trend being seen across urban India with regards to better eating habits, reflecting a shift towards the consumption of healthier food and beverages.

Dr A.K. Tyagi, executive director, Haldiram’s said, "At Haldiram's, we are not only seeing an increasing consumer preference in India for health foods but also a growing inclination to try new, non-traditional food products. We are equally excited about our partnership with FUTURELIFE and are eagerly looking forward to retailing their products across our retail stores across North India."

Through the launch, Haldiram’s will be directly competing with firms such as Quaker Oats, Marico, which makes Saffola Oats and Kellogg’s, which sells a range of oats, granola products, among others.

Mark Bunn, managing director of Futurelife said, "We are very excited to be entering India – a new market for us and an important global economy. World over we are seeing an increasing preference for health foods as consumers focus more on their health and nutritional requirements. The global work-from-home phenomenon due to the pandemic has further increased the demand for such products."