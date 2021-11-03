Ground report: Chocolate sales pick up ahead of Diwali festivities

Amul tells CNBC-TV18 that its festive-driven sales have grown by 30 percent this year.

Despite extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID pandemic, chocolate makers say sales have picked up ahead of Diwali festivities.

Amul tells CNBC-TV18 that its festive-driven sales have grown by 30 percent this year, with business from the corporate segment outdoing the end-consumer market, thanks to the reopening of offices.

However, only 10 percent of the brand's sales are from the corporate segment, a number it is keen on increasing to grow at 30 to 40 percent in sales volumes annually.

With businesses and retail stores opening up for the festive season, offline sales of chocolate have hit top gear. This comes as a piece of great news for the chocolate brands because optimum recovery in this segment relies on equal contributions from online and offline sales channels, and from the end-consumer and corporate category.

However, some companies say that while these green shoots are encouraging, India Inc. isn't still buying as much chocolates as it used to pre-COVID.

Although premium chocolate brands like Fabelle and Smoor have registered a growth of 40 to 50 percent in sales this season over the last year's gloom. They are reporting a 50-50 sales ratio from their corporate and end-consumer segments.

For a brand like Smoor that number was 70-30 in favour of the corporate segment, pre-COVID.

The good news is that despite the reopening of physical retail stores, online sales at most brands continue to stay steady.

So, what are consumers buying this Diwali, anyway? Dark chocolate is a hands-down favourite with sales accounting for 70 percent of revenues in some brands, while sales of sugar-free, almond-based and milk chocolate are also holding their own spot.

