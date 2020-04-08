  • SENSEX
Grofers to hire 5,000 people over two weeks to ramp up capacity

Updated : April 08, 2020 05:07 PM IST

E-commerce companies have struggled to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown was imposed on March 24.
The company has also partnered with resident welfare associations (RWAs) of over 100 societies across metros to make essentials available to a larger number of people amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.
