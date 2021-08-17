Grofers set for 10-minute grocery delivery in 10 cities

Online grocery delivery platform Grofers is looking to reduce the delivery time from 15 minutes to below 10 minutes for every customer in India.

"Today, we launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery times are still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India," Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and the chief executive officer said in a blog on August 17.

He added that the firm, which recently turned into a unicorn , has a goal to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of customers within the next 45 days.

Dhindsa’s blog comes days after the Competition Commission approved Zomato's proposed purchase of a 9.3 percent stake in Grofers India on August 13. Zomato, last month, said it has invested $100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in the grocery delivery platform as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment.

The recently-listed Zomato will acquire a 9.3 percent stake in Grofers India Pvt Ltd and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT). Grofers International Pte is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.

The deal would bring back grocery ordering on Zomato after close to a year.

Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal had in July said, "It (grocery) is a large opportunity. Online grocery is nascent right now but is growing rapidly not just in India but across the world... We are actively experimenting in that space and recently invested USD 100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our strategies and plan around that business."

(With agency inputs)