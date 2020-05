The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday clarified that the government's order asking the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens to sell only Indian products has not been withdrawn after several media reports said that the Centre had taken back its decision.

Earlier, media reports, including cnbctv18.com, had said that the MHA had put its decision on hold. The report was based on the order by KPKB.

Some media reports have been confusing the KPKB order to put purchases on hold, with MHA's decision to sell only made in India products at the CAPF canteens & stores across the country. MHA decision still stands.@HMOIndia — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 21, 2020

Confusion emerged after RM Meena, in-charge of Central Police Canteen, withdrew the earlier order asking canteens to put fresh procurement of products from companies on hold, with many media reports claiming it was the govt withdrawing the 'swadeshi' order.

The MHA has said that only Indian products will be sold through the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1 and these will be procured from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

On May 15, the CPC chief had asked canteens to hold fresh procurement of products until MHA gave clarity on what would be defined as 'swadeshi'.