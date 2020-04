In a sudden u-turn, the government on April 19 said that e-commerce companies will not be allowed to deliver non-essential goods from April 20.

The tweak comes after the government's April 15 notification that allowed a whole host of relaxations for economic activity, including what was believed to be allowing e-commerce companies to start full-fledged services.

In the latest order, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked states to exclude the clause pertaining to allow vehicles of e-commerce companies from plying, and separately clarified that they will not be allowed to deliver non-essential products.

The development will throw a spanner in the works for e-commerce companies, which were ramping up oprerations to prepare for the April 20 restart.

CNBC-TV18 had reported that Flipkart and Amazon had hired thousands of delivery and warehouse staff to scale up operations and fulfil orders of all products from April 20.

States such as Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan had earlier put out their own rules stating that e-commerce companies will be able to move all goods starting April 20. Those will now have to be modified.