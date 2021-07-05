Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • retail>
    • Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till Aug 5

    Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till Aug 5

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

    Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till Aug 5
    The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.
    Earlier, the last date for public comments on the draft e-commerce rules was July 6. "It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/suggestions on the draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by August 5, 2021," a government notice said.
    At a meeting organized by the consumer affairs ministry on July 3, many e-commerce players had requested the government to extend the July 6 deadline for submitting comments. On June 21, the ministry had released draft e-commerce rules under which it banned fraudulent flash sale and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.
    Appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among other key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. The government also proposed registration of every e-commerce entity which intends to operate in India with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
    The proposed amendments also included e-commerce entities requiring to provide information not later than 72 hours of the receipt of an order from a government agency for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under any law. According to research firm CUTS International, many consumer organisations have felt that draft e-commerce rules should stick to only consumer-facing issues. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were first notified in July last year. Their violation attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Zomato receives Sebi's nod to float Rs 8,250 cr IPO

    Next Article

    Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala on success mantra and leadership learnings in COVID times

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life677.90 -9.60 -1.40
    Tech Mahindra1,074.65 -14.75 -1.35
    Dr Reddys Labs5,537.90 -37.80 -0.68
    BPCL459.70 -3.05 -0.66
    Britannia3,523.55 -21.75 -0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,074.80 -14.65 -1.34
    Dr Reddys Labs5,537.90 -36.40 -0.65
    HCL Tech980.55 -4.35 -0.44
    Titan Company1,753.00 -3.50 -0.20
    Bharti Airtel523.90 -0.95 -0.18
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life677.90 -9.60 -1.40
    Tech Mahindra1,074.65 -14.75 -1.35
    Dr Reddys Labs5,537.90 -37.80 -0.68
    BPCL459.70 -3.05 -0.66
    Britannia3,523.55 -21.75 -0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,074.80 -14.65 -1.34
    Dr Reddys Labs5,537.90 -36.40 -0.65
    HCL Tech980.55 -4.35 -0.44
    Titan Company1,753.00 -3.50 -0.20
    Bharti Airtel523.90 -0.95 -0.18

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3000-0.4400-0.59
    Euro-Rupee88.1390-0.2250-0.25
    Pound-Rupee102.8410-0.1200-0.12
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6697-0.0036-0.53
    View More