Government shelves plan on countrywide ban on single-use plastic products

Updated : October 02, 2019 09:33 AM IST

The plan was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to outlaw six items on Wednesday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, as part of a broader campaign to rid India of single-use plastics by 2022.
But two officials said there would be no immediate move to ban plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets and instead the government would try to curb their use.
The measure was seen as too disruptive for the industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses.
