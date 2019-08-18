Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Government mulling options to enforce ban on e-cigarettes, nicotine flavoured hookahs

August 18, 2019

Banning such alternative smoking devices like e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape and e-nicotine flavoured hookah among others, is one of the priorities of the health ministry as part of the first 100 days agenda of the second term of the Modi government.
With more than 75 days having passed, the Union health ministry has swung into action wanting to implement the ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution and import of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS).
cnbc two logos
