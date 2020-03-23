  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India VIX surges to highest level since 2008 global crisis
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Oil prices slump amid coronavirus chaos
Rupee falls below 76/USD for the first time
Home Retail
Retail

Government asks states to work with online firms following disruption of ecommerce operations

Updated : March 23, 2020 06:04 PM IST

The department of consumer affairs has written a letter to chief secretaries of all states to exempt ecommerce operations.
Industry members have said on-ground realities have not reflected the communication from the central government to let ecommerce operations run.
Ecommerce deliveries are further likely to be impacted as companies themselves take steps in the light of the lock down.
Government asks states to work with online firms following disruption of ecommerce operations

You May Also Like

RBI to ensure ample liquidity; to conduct variable rate term repos of Rs 1 lakh crore

RBI to ensure ample liquidity; to conduct variable rate term repos of Rs 1 lakh crore

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Coronavirus scare: NCLAT to hear only 'urgent matters' until April 1

Coronavirus scare: NCLAT to hear only 'urgent matters' until April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement