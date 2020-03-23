Retail Government asks states to work with online firms following disruption of ecommerce operations Updated : March 23, 2020 06:04 PM IST The department of consumer affairs has written a letter to chief secretaries of all states to exempt ecommerce operations. Industry members have said on-ground realities have not reflected the communication from the central government to let ecommerce operations run. Ecommerce deliveries are further likely to be impacted as companies themselves take steps in the light of the lock down.