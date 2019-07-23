Business
Google chases Amazon, debuts shopping platform
Updated : July 23, 2019 02:04 PM IST
If users accessing the platform log into their Gmail account, the feature will greet them by their names and show tailored suggestions.
The company does not intend to start building warehouses to stock products but plans to point shoppers in the direction of a handful of selected retailers.
