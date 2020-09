US-based private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3675 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 0.84 percent stake, the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month.

stores nationwide in 7000 cities.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, slightly higher than the previous two deals done at a valuation of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s huge market.

The latest investment by General Atlantic, which has a 40-year track record of investing in technology, consumer, financial services and healthcare firms, is viewed as an endorsement of Reliance Retail's ability to lead a transformation of the Indian retail sector through technological innovations.

This is also the second investment by General Atlantic in a Reliance enterprise. In May this year, it had said it will invest Rs 6598 crore in Jio Platforms, the digital services platform of RIL.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

In early September, private equity giant Silver Lake Partners had said it would invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.75 percent stake.

Last week, another leading private equity player KKR & Co said it would invest Rs 5550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake

Last month, Reliance Retail had announced the acquisition of the retail and logistics businesses of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group in a $3.38 billion deal, including debt.

Speaking on the deal, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said “I am pleased to extend our relationship with General Atlantic as we work towards empowering both merchants and consumers alike, and ultimately transforming Indian Retail.

Like Reliance Retail, General Atlantic believes in the fundamental ability of digital enablement to drive progress, growth, and inclusion across India and the world. We look forward to leveraging General Atlantic’s extensive expertise at the intersection of technology and consumer businesses, and two decades of experience investing in India, as we create a disruptive New Commerce platform to redefine retail in the country.”

Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, said, “General Atlantic is thrilled to be backing Mukesh’s New Commerce mission to drive substantial positive change in the country’s retail sector, which goes hand-in-hand with his vision to enable a Digital India through the work of Jio Platforms. General Atlantic shares Reliance Industries’ foundational belief in the power of technology to foster transformative growth, and we are excited by the immense potential of the full Reliance ecosystem. We are honored to again be partnering with the Reliance team to meaningfully accelerate India’s position in the global digital economy.”