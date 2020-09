Private equity firm General Atlantic Partners is set to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail for a 0.84 percent stake in the firm. The new deal, third of its kind secured by the RIL subsidiary this month, is seen as evidence of rising global interest in India’s retail market.

The US firm will secure a 0.84 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures for a Rs 3,675 crore investment.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, as per RIL exchange filing.

General Atlantic earlier invested Rs 6598 crore in Jio Platforms.

Reliance Retail operates India's largest retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000-odd stores nationwide.

RIL is expanding its retail business, aimed at controlling the country’s retail market amid competition from various players including Amazon and Flipkart.

The large scale support RIL receives from global investors reveals the confidence they have in the firm to transform the Indian retail sector.

Earlier this month private equity giant Silver Lake Partners had said it would invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.75 percent stake.

Last week, private equity firm KKR & Co said it would invest Rs 5550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake.